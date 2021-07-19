Library, fair partner for Read for Rides program
The Mason County District Library, in partnership with the Western Michigan Fair and T.J. Schmidt’s Amusement, is offering free carnival rides at the Western Michigan Fair for elementary school children who read library books.
Children in grades K-6 are invited to participate. Registration is open until Aug. 5.
Students will be awarded one free ride for every five library books checked out, read and verified by a librarian. They can earn up to 10 free rides.
Ride tickets can be picked up and redeemed at the Western Michigan Fair only on Thursday, Aug. from 4 to 11 p.m.
Registration is required. Contact the library, or visit www.mcdlibrary.org, for more information.