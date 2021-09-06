Library holding calendar decoration contest
The Mason County District Library is inviting people of all ages to create a seasonal drawing to decorate a calendar page.
Winning designs will be printed and sold at the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville. Winners will receive one of the calendars they helped create.
Artists must use the back of the entry form. Entry forms are available at the Ludington and Scottville library offices and on the Library’s website www.mcdlibrary.org.
Those submitting designs must use the back of the entry form. Drawings may be reproduced if necessary. Crayons, markers, paint and ink can be used, but no pencils, metallic inks or glitter.
The contest is free to enter, and the deadline for submissions is Sept. 24.