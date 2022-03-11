Library hosting bookmark contest
for March is Reading Month
To celebrate March is Reading Month, the Mason County District Library is sponsoring a children’s bookmark contest.
This year’s theme is the same as the Summer Reading theme: “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Artists can pick up an entry form at either the Ludington building, 217 E. Ludington Ave., the Scottville building, 204 E. State St. Entry forms can also be printed from the Mason County District Library website at www.mcdlibrary.org.
Entries must be returned to the library by 6 p.m. Friday, March 25.
Winning entries will be reproduced and distributed at the Mason County District Library in Ludington and Scottville.