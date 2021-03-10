Library launches kids’ bookmark contest
To celebrate March is Reading Month, the Mason County District Library is sponsoring a children’s bookmark contest.
This year’s theme is Summer Reading, Tails and Tales.
Artists can pick up an entry form at either the Ludington or the Scottville building library building, or print one from the website, www.mcdlibrary.org.
Entries must be returned to the library by 6 p.m. Friday, March 26. Winning entries will be reproduced and distributed at the Mason County District Library in Ludington and Scottville.