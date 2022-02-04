Library offering COVID-19 vaccine, flu-shot clinic Feb. 7
District Health Department No. 10 and the Mason County District Library will host a COVID-19 vaccine and flu-shot clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 at the Ludington Library.
In addition to access to life-saving vaccines, there will be free books and prizes.
DHD10 is helping communities prepare for the flu season by offering flu vaccines to children, adults and seniors. Flu season is unpredictable, and with COVID-19 still spreading, it is more important than ever to protect you and your family against influenza by getting an annual flu shot.
This year the health department is offering the COVID-19 vaccine along with the flu shot. The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Please bring insurance cards and driver’s licenses.
Many health insurance plans now cover the cost of flu vaccines. If not, DHD10 may be able to help through Vaccines for Children or other programs.