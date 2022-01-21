Family, teen activity packets at libraries today
The Mason County District Library is distributing its weekly Fun Family Friday activity packets as well as activity bags for teens from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at its locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch. This week, there are Teen Activity Bags as well.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. The family packets will include materials for making up games with paper plates and paper towel tubes, with instructions and supplies for several games and activities.
The teen packets include materials for making snowflake bracelets.
Please take only one packet per family or teen.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Find out about the seasons, learn about winter, explore local trails and look for animal tracks, learn about geography and history. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests. Visit www.mel.org/kids for more information and many free resources to enhance learning, offered by the Library of Michigan.