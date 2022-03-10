Library offers ninja, superhero activity packets Friday
The Mason County District Library will offer activities with ninja and superhero themes when it distributes its Fun Family Friday Activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at branch locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington location and on the clothesline outside the Scottville location. Take only one packet each as there are plenty of materials for the whole family to enjoy.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
This week’s packets provide materials for families to design a ninja or superhero of their own.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. There are many novels, movies, superhero books, graphic novels and more. Or, you could learn about ocean life. The summer reading theme this year is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Read some books about sea creatures. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about the natural world. Try www.mel.org/kids for more information and activities, including the many resources made available by the Library of Michigan. There are plenty of games and activities to enhance learning.
The library is open for indoor service as well as curbside delivery from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, with Ludington open until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at both locations. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult and masks are required while indoors.