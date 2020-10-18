Library opens unlimited access to children’s ebooks
Mason County District Library announced unlimited access to its Tumblebooks Library, featuring ebooks for children. The books are easy to use, and feature unlimited access from home. Everyone can read as many books as they want, when they want, on any device. There are no check-outs, holds or bulky downloads. Books are available instantly. Wifi or streaming data is needed to use Tumblebooks.
Tumblebooks are animated, talking picture-books that teach kids the joy of reading. They’re created by taking existing picture-books, adding animation, sound, music and narration to produce an electronic picture book. Tumblebooks Library also includes National Geographic videos and games.
Chapter books and read-alongs are also available. They are chapter books for older elementary readers. While there are no animations, the ebooks are narrated.
The graphic novels collection has titles for all ages and reading levels, with multiple genres and topics. They also feature gorgeous artwork and well-known characters.
Puzzles and games accompany each book and reinforce concepts from the books, allowing for a fun and educational learning experience.
To see the Mason County District Library Tumblebooks collection, visit www.mcdlibrary.org, go to “Kids,” find “Tumblebooks” and start reading.