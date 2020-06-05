Library plans to launch curbside pickup June 15
Mason County District Library is preparing to start curbside pickup on June 15, and it’s taking measures to ensure safety is a priority. Library staff will wear masks while inside the buildings at Ludington and Scottville, including while handling library materials. Incoming materials will be quarantined for at least 24 hours as recommended by the CDC and the American Library Association. All surfaces and commonly touched items will be cleaned and disinfected regularly. Staff will wash hands frequently and thoroughly.
In addition to curbside pickup, other services will begin as soon as safety permits. To take advantage of curbside service, patrons are asked to make requests through the online catalog at www.masoncounty.lib.mi.us. The library is only accepting requests made through the online catalog. Instructions on the library’s website will be available once requests open. Email librarian@mcdlibrary.org if you do not know your library card number and pin. After you have made your request, Library staff will notify you when your items are ready for pickup. When you arrive at the library, call (231) 843-8465 in Ludington, (231) 757-2588 in Scottville, or text the library’s messaging service, at (231) 244-1128. Library staff will then deliver your items to patrons’ cars. Hours for curbside service are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.