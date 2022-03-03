Library starts Racial Equity Book Club releases reading list
Mason County District Library’s Racial Equity Book Club has released the 2022 reading list. The Racial Equity Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, live and on Zoom, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Members choose which session is most convenient for them. This book club is led by library staff member Thomas Trahey. Email ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org to join.
The book club alternates between non-fiction and fiction with racial equity as the focus. There are three movies on the theme included as well. Members can suggest book titles, and then vote on the next selections. All members will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the book or film of the month. Upcoming books and films include:
• March 23 – “The Trail of Tears,” a documentary on the 1838 forced relocation of Native Americans;
• April 27 – “Blackout” by Candace Owens;
• May 25 – “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich;
• June 22 – “Mississippi Burning,” a film starring Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe;
• July 27 – “His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope” by Jon Meacham;
• Aug. 31 – “The Hate You Give” by Angie Thomas;
• Sept. 28 – “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee,” a film based on the 1970 book by Dee Brown;
• Oct. 26 – “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration” by Isabel Wilkerson; and,
• Nov/ 30 – “The House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea.
Visit www.mcdl.pub/rebc for more information. Mason County District Library programs are free and open to the public.