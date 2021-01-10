Library starts virtual Racial Equity Book Club
The public is invited to join a virtual book club exploring racial equity led by Mason County District Library staff member Thomas Trahey.
The Racial Equity Book Club first meets via Zoom at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20. To join the 11 a.m. meeting visit http://bit.ly/equity11am. To join the 6 p.m. meeting visit http://bit.ly/equity6pm. Participants will choose one group to join, either the morning or the evening group. After the initial get-together, meetings will take place on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Zoom. Both groups will be reading the same book with the topic of racial equity.
The group will read both fiction and non-fiction titles. Members can suggest book titles, then vote on the next selections. Meetings are expected to last one hour. A member will give background information on the book or author. All members will have a chance to give their thoughts on the book. Then the group leaders will introduce discussion questions. Members will be able to email suggestions in advance. At the end of the discussion, the next book will be introduced.
The Racial Equity Book Club is one of several activities planned for 2021 by Engaging for Equity, a collaborative of the Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative, West Shore Community College and the Mason County District Library.
Events will take place in Manistee and Mason counties throughout the year, beginning with events celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in January. There will be a student essay project, a Feeding America truck at the Manistee Armory and day of service opportunities.
Email ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org to join.