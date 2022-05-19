Library to distribute final activity packets Friday
The Mason County District Library will distribute the last Fun Family Friday Activity packets this Friday at library locations in Ludington and Scottville. Teen bags are available this Friday as well. The packets will be in the main lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch form 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please take only one packet per family as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy. This is the last Fun Family Friday distribution.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
For the final week, the packets will include materials for making suncatchers and sand art. Brighten your days with a little handmade window bling. The teens will also be creating sand art.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for many books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Ask a librarian for suggestions book and video suggestions. Try www.mel.org/kids for more information and activities.
Learn about light and diffraction. Look up some pictures of stained-glass windows. What do you know about color? Maybe you want to learn about traditional sand art.