Library to distribute finger knitting activity packets Friday
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday.
The packets include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week’s activity is finger knitting.
Please take only on packet per family. The bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
Visit the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and videos about knitting, like “Knitting,” by Sophie Scott. There are dozens of choices.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for curbside delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at both locations Ludington and Scottville locations. Browse the ebook collection and children’s ebooks on Tumblebooks on the library’s website. Virtual preschool programs are posted Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the Mason County District Library’s Facebook page.