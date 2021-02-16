Library to distribute marble-themed activity packets Friday
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday activity packets each week at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. This week’s activity packets will be all about marbles. Activity packets will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington location and on the clothesline outside the Scottville location.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week’s packets include marbles and some materials to use to create your own marble run.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and videos about marble runs, engineering projects for kids, or STEM for kids that you can reserve for curbside pickup. Books include “Amazing Cardboard Tube Science” by Jodi Wheeler-Toppen and “Awesome Engineering Activities for Kids” by Christina Schul.
There are dozens of choices. Visit the Michigan e-library at www.mel.org/kids, choose a resource such as ebooks or Britannica or Explora or many others and search for “STEM for kids” or “engineering projects” to find articles, videos and e-books about home science projects. Or, just search “marble run ideas” in your favorite search engine to see dozens of great project examples.