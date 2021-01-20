The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday activity packets each week at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. This week’s theme is “Oodles of Owls.” They’ll be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
There are a variety of owl-themed crafts and activities for both indoor and outdoor fun. It is time to look about for snowy owls in the area and you can create your own with this craft idea. Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and videos about owls that can be reserved for curbside pickup. Participants can also visit the Michigan e-library at www.mel.org/kids and choose a resource such as ebooks, Britannica, or Explora. among others, and search for “owls” to find articles, videos and ebooks about owls.
Please take only one packet per family as the packets are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for Curbside Delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at both Ludington and Scottville locations. Virtual preschool programs are posted Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
Visit www.mcdlibrary.org or find the Mason County District Library on Facebook for more information.