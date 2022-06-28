Library to host reptile shows July 5, 6
Children of all ages are invited to a reptile show at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the Mason County District Library in Ludington, 217 E. Ludington Ave., and again at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 at the Mason County District Library in Scottville, 204 E. Ludington Ave.
Meet — and pet — some of the coolest reptiles in all of Michigan and learn about their habitats and lives, thanks to Raven Hill Discovery Center.
In past years, the library has seen seen a tortoise, many kinds of snakes, and various lizards.
The reptile show, like all Mason County District Library programs, is free. Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.