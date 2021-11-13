Library to host vaccine clinic, celebration Nov. 19
The Mason County District Library and District Health Department No. 10 will host a joint flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
In addition to access to life-saving vaccines, there will be free books, games, prizes and fun.
The health department is helping communities prepare for the upcoming flu season by offering flu shots to children, adults and seniors. Flu season is unpredictable, and DHD10 states that with COVID-19 still spreading, it is more important than ever for individuals and families to protect themselves against influenza by getting a flu shot.
This year, the health department is offering the COVID-19 vaccine along with the flu shot. Both will be offered during the Nov. 19 event and during other clinics throughout the season.
The cost for the seasonal flu shot without insurance is $37. High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free.
Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Please bring your insurance cards and driver’s licenses with you. Many health insurance plans now cover the cost of flu shots, but if now, the health department might be able to help through Vaccines for Children and other assistance programs.