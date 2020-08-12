Library to host virtual Bee Day event Aug. 17
Families and kids of all ages are invited to a virtual Bee Day at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 hosted by the Mason County District Library. A link to the program will be provided on the at www.mcdlibrary.org and at the library’s Facebook page.
The library also has several books about bees, and curbside pickup is available. Books can be reserved at the library’s website or by calling (231) 843-8465. Ebooks are also available. There are also resources available to Michigan residents at www.mel.org, the state’s e-library. The children’s section has ebooks, articles, videos and photos of bees and other pollinators.