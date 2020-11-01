Library to host virtual performance from Troy Graham Nov. 7
The public is invited to a free virtual concert by Michigan folk singer Troy Graham at the Mason County District Library Facebook page at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
Graham, aka “Great Lakes Graham,” is a folk singer-songwriter from Marquette. He has toured extensively — regionally and as far south as Kansas — sharing both original and traditional old-time, folk, and gospel tunes. From libraries, to coffee shops and big festivals, his songs help awaken a time once lost and help remind us to all sing along.