Library to offer autumn-themed activity bags today
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday activity packets every Friday at locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence posts in Ludington’s backyard and on the clothesline in Scottville 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In rainy weather, look for the packets under cover somewhere near the main door.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week, the activity packs include pumpkin crafts, activity sheets, a fall-themed scavenger hunt and a mask to create. These packets are intended to be a no stress, relaxing and fun family bonding activity.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for curbside delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at both locations.
The Mason County District Library is open for limited in-person services such as computer use from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Masks are required for entry. If you are unable to wear a mask, library staff will help you outside the building. Just call, email or text us and we will be there for you.
Virtual preschool programs are posted Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the Mason County District Library Facebook page and at www.mcdlibrary.org.