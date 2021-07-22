Library’s summer reading program continues
The Mason County District Library’s popular summer reading program continues through Labor Day at branch locations in Ludington and Scottville.
This year, the theme is Tails and Tales. There are divisions for children, teens and adults. Pick up progress sheets and bags at any time during the summer at either library location. Just 20 minutes of reading a day will complete the reading goal for this summer. Participants who return their completed summer reading progress or bingo sheets will be entered in a prize drawing at the end of summer.
There is also an online summer reading program, Wandoo Reader. Instructions and links will be on the library’s website, www.mcdlibrary.org. There are divisions for children, teens and adults. Participants can create avatars, set goals, earn badges, complete challenges and log their reading time. The same basic goals apply as well — read for at least 20 minutes a day.
Studies have shown that kids can lose as much as half a grade level during the summer. This is called the summer slide. Unfortunately, many children spend more time in front of a digital screen than they do in front of a book. American children, ages 2-17, watch television or play with digital devices on average almost 25 hours per week, or 3.5 hours per day. If children were to spend more time reading and less time in front of a screen, one could anticipate that reading scores would go up. And this year, the library is also working to mitigate the COVID slide experienced by some students.