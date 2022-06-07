Library’s Summer Reading Program kick-off party is Friday at Waterfront Park
Children of all ages are invited to a summer reading kick-off party hosted by the Mason County District Library from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Waterfront Park in Ludington.
Join in for a fun event with games, prizes, free books and more as everyone signs up for the Summer Reading Program.
Like all Mason County District Library programs, the kick-off party and Summer Reading Program are both free and open to the pubic. Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.