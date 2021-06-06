Library’s summer reading program starts June 11
The Mason County District Library’s summer reading program begins June 11 at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. This year, the theme is Tails and Tales. There are divisions for children, teens and adults.
There will be a kick-off supply pick-up Friday, June 11 at 7 p.m. in the backyard of the Ludington Library.
The public is asked to practice pandemic manners when picking up items: Wash your hands thoroughly before leaving your house; wear a mask; keep a safe distance from others; limit time at the library to 30 minutes or less; and pay attention to capacity limits.
Just 20 minutes of reading a day will complete the reading goal for this summer. Participants who return their completed summer reading progress or bingo sheets will be entered in a prize drawing at the end of summer.
There is also an online summer reading program. Instructions and links will be on the library’s website at www.mcdlibrary.org. There are divisions for children, teens and adults. Participants can create an avatar, set goals, earn badges, complete challenges, and log their reading time. The same basic 20-minute daily reading goals apply for the online program.
All library programs and events will be held outdoors this summer. Children in kindergarten through sixth-grade are invited to enjoy outdoor games and activities Mondays at 1 p.m. in the Ludington Library backyard starting June 14 and Wednesdays at 1 p.m. in Scottville starting June 16 and continuing throughout the summer.
Outdoor events will be canceled in the event of lightning, heavy rain or strong winds. Watch for announcements on Facebook and our website.
Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. All Mason County District Library programs and events are free.