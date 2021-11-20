Light up Manistee County this holiday season
It’s time to light up Manistee County during the second year of Manistee County Community Christmas presented by 4Front Credit Union from Nov. 26 to Jan. 1. The Community Christmas theme is designed to bring the whole county together during the holiday season. The first year we had just shy of 100 entries, and organizers are hoping to double that this year.
Businesses, residents, schools, churches, nonprofit organizations and clubs, regardless of your location in the county, are invited to participate.
Have some fun and help create a light display car route through the county. Spread holiday cheer by decorating houses, yards, driveways, mailboxes, store windows, and schools. Get your neighbors together to decorate a block, or even a bus. Participants are encouraged to get creative.
To register, visit the Manistee County Community Christmas page on Facebook, and follow the link under the top post. Each entry will receive a free yard sign to put out with their entry number for voting. Signs are available for pick up during business hours at the Vogue Theatre, 383 River St. Those who register will be emailed an entry number during the week of Thanksgiving.
The voting and map links will be on the Facebook page starting Nov. 26. A traveling trophy will be awarded to the winning business for the best display. The winning resident will receive $100 in Manistee cash to spend locally. The winning nonprofit organization will receive a $100 cash donation.
People are encouraged to shop and spend as they tour the area’s displays.
Give a non-perishable food item to any business participating and it will be donated to Blessings in a Backpack, which provides weekend meals to children in need.
Manistee County Community Christmas is sponsored by 4Front Credit Union, Boyer Agency, Watson’s Manistee Chrysler, Jermaine Sullivan Century 21, and Peterson McGregor Insurance.