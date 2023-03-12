Little River Charity Golf Classic coming July 7
MANISTEE — Little River Casino Resort’s annual Charity Golf Classic will take place on Friday, July 7. This annual event features a day of interactive golf complete with prizes, a gift raffle and live music with a spotlight on area charitable community service organizations to benefit from this year’s event proceeds.
The casino resort underwrites all costs associated with the event and donates 100% of all monies received from participant fees and sponsorship funds raised. In 2023 more than $55,000 was distributed to seven charitable organizations and has distributed more than $1 million since its inaugural event in 1999.
Charitable 501c3 community service organizations located within and around the Manistee area are encouraged to submit an application for consideration to receive a share of the 2023 event proceeds.
Eligible organizations may contact LRCR player development manager Chad Eckhardt at chade@lrcr.com or (231) 398-3821 to receive an application form.
The deadline for applications is April 30.