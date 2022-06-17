Live Birds of Prey Wednesday at Ludington State Park
The popular Live Birds of Prey program from the Outdoor Discovery Center returns to the Ludington State Park amphitheater at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22.
Learn about Michigan’s birds of prey and meet some up close as presenters from Outdoor Discovery Center show owls, falcons, hawks and maybe even an eagle. The specific birds to be in the program are chosen that day by center staff depending upon conditions.
Typically, at the end of the program staff also bring out a couple of the birds of prey for attendees to get an up-close look — and photos — with the birds.
The Live Birds of Prey programs have been a hit with all ages.
The program is free and sponsored by Friends of Ludington State Park which will pass a bucket to defray costs of the program. In case of bad weather, the program moves into the Lake Michigan beach house.
For more information, visit https://friendsofludingtonstatepark.org.