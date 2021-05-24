Live in the Plaza schedule announced

The annual Live in the Plaza Music Series will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at James Street Plaza in downtown Ludington.

The series begins May 27 with a to-be-determined performer. After that, the series is as follows:

June 3: Third Coast Djypsy Jazz

June 10: Adam Knudsen

June 17: Jason Hargreaves

June 24: Eric Engblade

July 1: Cheryl Wolfram

July 8: Tom Zatarga

July 15: Merchant & Miller

July 22: Brad Lee

July 29: Canopy Space

Aug. 5: Road Less Traveled

Aug. 12: Bret Maynard

Aug. 19: Gabrial James

Aug. 26: Nick Veine

Sept. 2: Patty Pershayla.

Concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, find Live in the Plaza on Facebook.

