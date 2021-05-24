Live in the Plaza schedule announced
The annual Live in the Plaza Music Series will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at James Street Plaza in downtown Ludington.
The series begins May 27 with a to-be-determined performer. After that, the series is as follows:
June 3: Third Coast Djypsy Jazz
June 10: Adam Knudsen
June 17: Jason Hargreaves
June 24: Eric Engblade
July 1: Cheryl Wolfram
July 8: Tom Zatarga
July 15: Merchant & Miller
July 22: Brad Lee
July 29: Canopy Space
Aug. 5: Road Less Traveled
Aug. 12: Bret Maynard
Aug. 19: Gabrial James
Aug. 26: Nick Veine
Sept. 2: Patty Pershayla.
Concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, find Live in the Plaza on Facebook.