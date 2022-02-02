Local Artist Exhibit opens at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host its annual Local Artist Exhibit during the month of February.
The Local Artist Exhibit features both 2D and 3D artwork from a variety of artists from Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties.
The exhibit is an opportunity for area artists to showcase their most recent creations and also give area art enthusiasts an opportunity to view and purchase artwork from members of their community.
The Local Artist Exhibit will be on display in LACA’s main gallery and performance hall lobby gallery Feb. 4-26. The exhibit is free to view during normal LACA business hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LACA will host a public artist reception in celebration of this exhibit Friday, Feb. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. This reception will give community members a chance to view the exhibit as well as meet and interact with many of the artists involved.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.