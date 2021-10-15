Local group receives $50k to protect endangered species
The North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) has been awarded a grant of $50,000 in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding, from the U.S. Forest Service.
This funding will be held by the Mason-Lake Conservation District, and work on a project involving public land surveys, species control and outreach will commence in spring 2022.
With 25 percent of the land in NCCISMA’s six-county coverage area being state and federal natural areas, the ecological assets are protected from degradation caused by development and other land uses that destroy habitats. However, since these areas are used by people for recreation, invasions by unwanted plant species are likely, and this poses a real threat to these ecosystems.
With this project NCCISMA will access and utilize Michigan Natural Features Inventory data to strategize survey work, focusing surveys where occurrences coincide with likely avenues of spread. Infestations of invasive plants found in high-value habitats or areas with known occurrences of threatened, endangered or sensitive species will be targeted for control. The MNFI is a clearinghouse where data pertaining to occurrences of rare species, including threatened, endangered, and sensitive species in the state of Michigan is collected.
The first year of this new grant will be dedicated primarily to surveys, with 2,000 acres of public land being surveyed. The second year will be used to initiate control of any high priority species found during the previous year’s surveys.
The planned project also includes an outreach component, where NCCISMA staff will visit local schools to share with students how invasive species threaten natural ecosystems, and potentially harm threatened or endangered species.
Teachers looking to bring the outreach component of this project into their classroom should contact Emma Costantino, NCCISMA outreach coordinator, at (313) 570-6853 or via email at emma.costantino@macd.org.
For more information about NCCISMA, visit www.northcountryinvasives.org.