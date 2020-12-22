Looking for light displays? Chamber has map
Entries for the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce’s Deck the Halls: A Mason County Holiday Decorating Contest are in, and a map is available online.
There are more than 30 entries into the residential contest in and around Ludington while there are 11 businesses that entered into the contest, too.
Voting for the contest continues through Sunday, Dec. 27. First through third places will be selected in residential and business categories with a first place prize of $100, a second place prize of $75 and a third place prize of $50. The chamber plans to announce the winners via social media on Monday, Dec. 28.
The map of entries and the opportunity to vote for best entries can be found at www.ludington.org/deckthehalls