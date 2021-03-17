Ludington-area artist Case to hold spring pottery workshops
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is now accepting registrations for its upcoming spring pottery workshops with Ludington-area artist Mary Case.
The spring pottery workshop lineup will consist of Thursday morning and evening pottery workshops for adults and teens, a Sunday afternoon kids pottery workshop and a Sunday adult wheel-throwing workshop for adults.
Each Thursday session will consist of two classes allowing students to design, create and glaze their project. Students can choose various options for what they want to make. No experience is required, assistance and help will be provided, and all materials included.
Thursday sessions will take place March 25 and April 8, April 22 and May 6, or May 20 and June 3. Morning classes take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. while evening classes take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Sunday kids pottery workshop for children ages 5 and older will feature a different creative project at each two-workshop session. Sessions are scheduled for March 28 and April 11, April 25 and May 9, and May 23 and June 6. All kids workshops will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The wheel-throwing workshop is scheduled for April 11, April 25 and May 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Workshop participants will learn the basic techniques of creating pots on the potter’s wheel, trimming the pots, how to add a handle and will then finish them with a variety of glazing techniques.
Thursday workshops are $50 for LACA members and $60 for non-members for each two-workshop session.
Sunday workshops are $30 for LACA members or $35 for non-members for each two-workshop session.
The cost of the wheel-throwing workshop is $105 for LACA members and $115 for non-members.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Thursday and Sunday classes are limited to eight people, and the wheel-throwing class is limited to four. Face masks must be worn at all times. Pre-registration is required. Register online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops or call (231) 845-2787.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St.