Ludington Area Catholic golf outing May 6 at Lincoln Hills
Ludington Area Catholic School’s golf outing, “Tee it up for LAC,” will be held Saturday, May 6 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington.
The event includes a four-person scramble, which kicks off with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun starts.
The cost is $400 per team, and includes 18 holes of golf with a golf cart, prizes, lunch and more.
Sponsorship opportunities are available, ranging from $150 to $550.
To register for the golf outing, or to become a sponsor, visit https://www.ourschool.support/lacgolfscramble2023.