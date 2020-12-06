Ludington Area Center for the Arts receives MCACA grant
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) announced it was awarded an operational support grant of $9,000 from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for the fiscal year of 2021.
Organizations receiving a grant from MCACA and the NEA are required to match those funds with other public and private dollars. LACA receives significant funding and volunteer support from the local community.
The grant was awarded this past fall through MCACA’s peer review process which allows for each grant application to be competitively considered by a panel of in-state and out-of-state arts and culture professionals. This ensures the taxpayers, who support this project through legislation appropriations, and all other visitors or residents in Michigan will have access to the highest quality arts and cultural experiences.
A complete list of grant awards around the state is available by visiting the MCACA website at www.michigan.gov/arts.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is a non-profit community arts organization that cultivates access to and advocacy for the arts and culture in West Michigan. The center is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. For more information visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org of find them on Facebook @LudingtonArtsCenter.