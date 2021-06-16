Ludington Area Jaycees announce Charity Mondays at mini-golf course
The beneficiaries have been announced for this season of Charity Mondays at the Ludington Area Jaycees Mini-Golf Course. During Charity Mondays, 30 percent of proceeds will go toward a charity or nonprofit organization.
Charity Mondays started June 14, with funds going to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Lakeshore. The following organizations will benefit from the remaining Mondays of the season:
• June 21, Stage Left Theatre Company;
• June 28, Ludington Petunia Parade;
• July 5, Fourth of July Freedom Festival;
• July 12, Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program;
• July 19, A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW);
• July 26, Habitat for Humanity of Mason County;
• Aug. 2, Caritas Food Pantry;
• Aug. 9, West Shore Family Support;
• Aug. 16, Childhood Cancer Campaign;
• Aug. 23, Arts in Motion Ludington Programs;
• Aug. 30, Hearts for Haiti;
• Sept. 5-6, Michigan J.C. Senate Scholarship.