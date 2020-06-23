The Ludington Area Jaycees has announced the beneficiaries of this season's lineup of Charity Mondays at the Jaycees mini-golf course at Stearns Park beach. The season launched with a day benefitting the Michigan Jaycees' Senate Scholarship Program.

Beneficiaries for the remainder of the season will be:

• June 29, St. Simon Church's Hearts to Haiti Program

• July 6, Ludington Area Jaycees' Freedom Festival

• July 13, Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program

• July 20, Mason County Promise Scholarship

• July 27, Caritas Food Pantry in Custer

• Aug. 3, A Few Friends of the Environment of the World (AFFEW)

• Aug. 10, West Shore Family Support

• Aug. 17, Ludington Petunia Parade

• Aug. 24, Habitat for Humanity of Mason County

There is still an opening for Aug. 31.

Thirty percent of game play between noon and 9 p.m. on each day will be given to the designated beneficiary.