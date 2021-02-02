Ludington Area Senior Center to offer food boxes for seniors today, Thursday
The Ludington Area Senior Center will be receiving food boxes for people age 60 and older today and Thursday.
Forty-five boxes will be received today and 50 will follow on Thursday. Boxes are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the senior center, 308 S Rowe St. in Ludington.
The food boxes will Include some kind of meat, milk and produce. Boxes average 30 pounds.
For more information, contact Vickie Collins, senior center director, at (231) 845-6841.