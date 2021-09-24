Ludington Bay to help raise funds for Lakeshore Food Club this weekend
Ludington Bay Brewery has once again partnered with the Lakeshore Food to fight food insecurity in Mason County.
During the weekend, any Ludington Bay, any guest who donates $225 to Lakeshore Food Club will receive a $75 gift certificate. Any guest who donates $50 will receive two T-shirts along with a Ludington Bay Mug Club membership for the rest of the year.
Ludington Bay is also donating $1 for every pint, six-pack, and flight sold Friday through Sunday.
A new Hammerschlagen ale from brewmaster Corey Wentworth will also be featured, and the brewery will offer a bratwurst and potato dumpling special.
“We consider ourselves very lucky to be located on the shores of Lake Michigan and to have gained support from such an incredible community. But along with that we feel deeply that we are called to help in areas where the community has need,” stated Ted Gedra, owner of Ludington Bay Brewing Co. “Unfortunately, we have families who are struggling and fighting to put food on the table. The Lakeshore Food Club works really hard every day to help provide solutions for these families and we’re thankful that, along with our customers, we’re able to help them in some small way.”
The Lakeshore Food Club, a nonprofit grocery store located at 920 E. Tinkham Ave., serves more than 750 families a month. Community members who live, work, and/or attend school in Mason County and who are at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines are invited to join.
Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., is open Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information about the food club, visit www.lakeshorefoodclub.org.