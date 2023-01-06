Ludington Curling Club hosts clinics
The Ludington Area Curling Club is hosting Learn to Curl clinics in January and February at the West Shore Ice Arena.
No experience or equipment is necessary.
Come out to learn about the game and throw some stones.
Donations of $10 to $20 to the rink are appreciated to cover the cost of time on the ice.
Clinic dates and times are from 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29, and Feb. 26, and Saturdays, Jan. 21 and Feb. 11.
For more information, contact Dani McGarry at (810) 278-7307.