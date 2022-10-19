Ludington High School announces cast, crew for ‘Our Town’
The Ludington High School Drama Club has announced the cast and crew for its upcoming production of “Our Town,” opening Nov. 17 at Peterson Auditorium.
The play is directed by Rick and Christine Plummer.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 20.
Tickets will be available at the door. The cost to attend is $3 for students and seniors, or $5 for general admission.
The cast and crew is as follows:
Lauren Rieman — Stage Manager
Malakai Honyoust — Dr. Gibbs
Sarah Shriver — Joe Crowell/Si Crowell
Brooke Coats — Harriet Newsome
Braylin Mcintosh — Mrs. Gibbs
Rhea Maconochie — Mrs. Webb
Amari George — George Gibbs
Vanessa Madl — Rebecca Gibbs
Finnley Harris — Wally Webb/Woman In The Balcony
Kylie Copenhaver — Emily Webb
Grace Ashley — Mrs. Willard/Mrs. Carter
Aiden Sly — Mr. Webb
Aidan Zinn — Simon Stimson
Grace Johnston — Mrs. Soames
Kaden Stevens — Constable Warren/Choir Member/Bb Player
Tristan Knell — Joe Stoddard/Angry Man/Choir Member/Bb Player
Andrea Blankinship — Woman Among The Dead
Matthew Garland — Man Among The Dead
Ana “Mack” Garcia — Our Stage Manager
Jazmyn Williams — Our Backstage Manager
Trinity Foster — Our Lightboard Operator
Rachel Holden — Our Soundboard Operator.