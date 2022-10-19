Ludington High School announces cast, crew for ‘Our Town’

The Ludington High School Drama Club has announced the cast and crew for its upcoming production of “Our Town,” opening Nov. 17 at Peterson Auditorium.

The play is directed by Rick and Christine Plummer.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 20.

Tickets will be available at the door. The cost to attend is $3 for students and seniors, or $5 for general admission.

The cast and crew is as follows:

Lauren Rieman — Stage Manager

Malakai Honyoust — Dr. Gibbs

Sarah Shriver — Joe Crowell/Si Crowell

Brooke Coats — Harriet Newsome

Braylin Mcintosh — Mrs. Gibbs

Rhea Maconochie — Mrs. Webb

Amari George — George Gibbs

Vanessa Madl — Rebecca Gibbs

Finnley Harris — Wally Webb/Woman In The Balcony

Kylie Copenhaver — Emily Webb

Grace Ashley — Mrs. Willard/Mrs. Carter

Aiden Sly — Mr. Webb

Aidan Zinn — Simon Stimson

Grace Johnston — Mrs. Soames

Kaden Stevens — Constable Warren/Choir Member/Bb Player

Tristan Knell — Joe Stoddard/Angry Man/Choir Member/Bb Player

Andrea Blankinship — Woman Among The Dead

Matthew Garland — Man Among The Dead

Ana “Mack” Garcia — Our Stage Manager

Jazmyn Williams — Our Backstage Manager

Trinity Foster — Our Lightboard Operator

Rachel Holden — Our Soundboard Operator.

