Ludington native elected to NAESP Board
Ludington native Jon Wennstrom has been named Director of Zone 6 of the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP).
Wennstrom is the principal of Buchanan Elementary School in Livonia. He begins a three-year term as director of Zone 6 on Aug. 1 and will represent principals in Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.
“As Zone 6 director, I want to continue to grow and learn as an educational leader,” said Wennstrom. “I want to build the capacity of those I work with locally and nationally.”
Wennstrom has served as principal for Livonia Public Schools since 2012. He’s been a member of NAESP since 2008. During his membership, he served as the NAESP representative for the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association (MEMSPA), where he served as president from 2020 to 2021. He was on the MEMPSA board of directors for seven years.
In 2018, Wennstrom was named Michigan PTA Administrator of the Year. In 2016, he was named MEMSPA Region 1 Outstanding Principal.
Wennstrom earned an associate’s degree from West Shore Community College in 1992, a bachelor’s degree in education from Western Michigan University in 1995 and a master’s degree from Central Michigan University in 2000.