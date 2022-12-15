Ludington Senior Center announces new trips
New trips are being offered by the Ludington Senior Center. Preparations are underway to take people from this area to Nashville March 20-25.
The motorcoach excursion includes five nights’ lodging, eight meals, a show at the Grand Ole Opry, a dinner theater, guided tours of Nashville and Belle Meade historic site, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, a tour of Grand Ole Opry backstage, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, the Johnny Cash Museum and much more.
The price is $835 with a $75 deposit upon signing. Other trips in the planning stages include a five-day trip to the Cincinnati area to see the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, Sept. 18-22, for $649, and a trip across the lake on the SS Badger in September.
For more information or to sign up for a trip, contact Barb at the center at (231) 845-6841.