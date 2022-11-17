Ludington Senior Center announces trip to Alaska
For those interested in taking a trip to Alaska, the Ludington Senior Center is offering that opportunity through Collette Tour Company, Aug. 9-20, 2023.
The Alaskan adventure will feature Fairbanks, a sternwheeler, a dinner theater, Denali National Park, a wilderness tour, a domed railway ride, Anchorage, Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Inside Passage on board Holland America Noordam.
There will be a Zoom meeting to give perspective passengers more information on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m. at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S Rowe St.
The trip is open to the community, not just to seniors. Passports are required.