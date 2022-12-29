Ludington Senior Center offers Zumba classes
Zumba classes, conducted by Regina Young, take place each Monday and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Each class involves a total workout to music.
Monday classes are Zumba Toning using 1-pound or 1½-pound weights, and on the less intense Zumba Gold class is on Wednesdays, featuring dance routines designed for beginners, active older adults, and those with physical limitations using modified movements.
Young also offers Zumba Gold and Zumba Toning classes at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, respectively. Cardio drumming classes, also done to music, are offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
There is a charge of $6 per Zumba class and $5 for cardio drumming. Walk-ins are welcome and the classes are not restricted to seniors.