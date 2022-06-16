Ludington Senior Center to host Active for Live Expo June 23
The Ludington Senior Center announces the return of the Active for Life Senior Expo, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at O.J. DeJonge Middle School, 706 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
The expo is a free event that provides the opportunity for the community and agencies to network, seek out possible partnerships and discover all the services and opportunities available to area seniors.
A $1 lunch will be available for the first 200 visitors, and entertainment will be provided by John Marek. There will be a variety of clinics offered, including hearing screenings by Beltone and biometric health screenings by Spectrum, as well as demos, giveaways and more.