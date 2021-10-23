State Park announces fall, winter events
Ludington State Park has announced free fall events from October to December and winter events from events for Saturdays in January and February.
Starting Saturday and continuing Nov. 6, Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 there will be autumn tree walks from 10 a.m. to noon, starting at the warming shelter.
There will be guided snowshoe walks at 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 8-Feb. 19, and at 6 p.m. Saturdays Jan. 15-Feb.12. There are 60 pairs of snowshoes that are free to loan out for the walk. Snowshoe sizes fit ages 8 and older.
Lantern-lit snowshoe walks and ski trail events are scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Feb. 15 and Feb. 19 at the state park’s warming shelter.
The walks cover approximately 1 mile of lighted trails, and there will be bonfires at both the warming shelter and the park’s amphitheater. Free warm beverages will be offered, free snowshoe loaners will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.