Ludington State Park schedules snowshoe events in January, February
Guided winter snowshoe walks and lantern-lit snowshoe hikes will be held in January and February at Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116.
No reservations are needed, and all winter events are free to participants, according to Alan Wernette, park interpreter.
Guided snowshoe walks are at 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 8-Feb. 19. There will also be evening walks at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15, Jan. 29 and Feb. 12.
Each walk starts at the state park’s warming shelter and lasts about 90 minutes. There are 60 snowshoes free to loan out for the walks. Snowshoes fit ages 8 and older. The guided snowshoe walks are fun and “easy as walking,” according to Wernette.
Lantern-lit snowshoe hikes are from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 8 and 22, and Feb. 5 and 19. They start at the warming shelter and cover approximately 1 mile of lighted trails. Bonfires at both the warming shelter and the state park amphitheater will be set up.
There will be free warm beverages and free snowshoes, available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Ludington State Park is open year-round for trail hikes and camping.