Ludington’s 2016 Guinness World Record to be featured on TV program
On the Sept. 24 episode, “Small Town Big Deal” TV show co-hosts Rodney Miller and Jann Carl will feature town of Ludington’s World Record Sundae, the program announced Thursday.
The episode was filmed in 2016.
The show airs at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on RFD-TV. The channel is available on Dish Network, channel 231, and on DirectTV, channel 345.
The sundae set the record for longest sundae, measured at 2,970 feet, 8.95 inches — or half of a mile. It stretched along eight blocks of Ludington Avenue at the time. The record was subsequently snapped in Nashville, Michigan.
Ludington attempted records each June from 2017 through 2019. An attempt in 2020 was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miller is a farmer with down-home roots in middle America while Carl is a former Hollywood correspondent with Entertainment Tonight. Together, their sibling-like chemistry has catapulted “Small Town Big Deal” to one of the most popular family entertainment shows on television.
“Small Town Big Deal” premiered in September 2012 on cable channel RFD-TV and since then has grown and attracted a nationwide audience. The highly rated show celebrates the great stories of America, showcasing communities, unusual events and inspirational individuals across the country.
The co-hosts say their show’s stories fill you with pride, give us hope, make us laugh and remind us that national treasures are often found where we least expect them.
The show also is syndicated in nearly 80 percent of the United States – including major markets in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Philadelphia.
