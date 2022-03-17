Ludington’s St.
Patrick’s Day activities return Saturday
Ludington’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration returns on Saturday, with activities for people of all ages taking place throughout the day.
The Irish Jog 5k and 10k runs start at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Loomis Street and Rath Avenue. Registration for the in-person race is $30 and takes place from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. at Legacy Plaza. There’s a virtual race option as well; the cost is $35 and registration must be done by Friday at www.downtownludington.org/stpatricksday.
The Follow the Rainbow Scavenger Hunt starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m.
Then the Shamrock Parade will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on James and Melendy streets.
The Pub Crawl starts at the conclusion of the parade around 1 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m. The cost to participate in the Pub Crawl is $10; ticket and cup pick-up will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Mitten.
Jamesport Brewing Company will host its second annual beer run, which involves drinking 5 ounces of beer, running the quarter-mile around the block, and repeating those steps three times. The fastest time wins a prize.
The Fraternal Order of Eagles building will be open to the public, offering live music by Red Eye from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Sportsman’s will have corned beef and cabbage, as well as drink specials, throughout the day. Ludington Bay Brewing Co. will offer specials, too.