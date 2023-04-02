Lunch & Learn April 12 at Lakeshore Resource Network
Local business are invited to attend the Lunch & Learn program from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave.
Attendees will learn how to get involved in a Mason County pilot program to help employers connect with local students and graduates for entry-level positions.
Joe Bamberger from Emerge Consulting will provide information on EmergeSkilled, a Michigan Chamber of Commerce-endorsed platform to connect local job seekers with companies in Mason County.
The Chamber Alliance of Mason County plans to pilot EmergeSkilled with the West Shore Educational Service District’s Career and Technical Education students and, if successful, expand it to K-12 districts and West Shore Community College. Currently, there are more than 400 students enrolled in the 13 programs offered.
Registration is free, thanks to Lunch & Learn series sponsors MetalWorks and Indian Summer. Register by April 7 at chamber.ludington.org.