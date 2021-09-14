Macroinvertebrate workshop coming Sept. 21
The Mason-Lake Conservation District and the Little Manistee Watershed Conservation Council are hosting a macroinvertebrate workshop as part of a stream-monitoring program for the Little Manistee River.
Macroinvertebrates are large insects without a backbone that are a main source of food for fish and other stream fauna.
The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has set up the Michigan Clean Water Corps Program to help monitor lakes and streams across Michigan. Every fall and spring, macroinvertebrates are collected from the Little Manistee to help determine stream health. Although water samples are a good way to test for chemicals in the water, macroinvertebrates live in the stream year-round, and water tests only give a snapshot for that specific time. Macroinvertebrates are easy to sample and are great indicators of stream health.
Different species have varying tolerance to pollution, so presence of certain species can help to indicate a healthy or unhealthy stream.
The conservation district invites anyone interested in stream health to volunteer to help with the project. On Sept. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Elk Township Hall there will be a workshop discussing macroinvertebrates and stream monitoring in more in depth. During the workshop, there will be more information on the stream monitoring event, to be held in October. If interested in the workshop, RSVP to Abbey Hull by Sept. 19 by emailing abbeyhull97@gmail.com.